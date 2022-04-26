Man shot by police at East Lansing Meijer, two officers on administrative leave

EAST LANSING, Mich. — A man was shot by East Lansing police officers outside the Meijer on Lake Lansing Road Monday evening.

Police say the man is in stable condition. Two officers from the East Lansing Police Department are now on administrative leave.

Officers were dispatched to the Meijer store at 1350 West Lake Lansing Road in East Lansing at approximately 6:36 p.m. on Monday for a weapons complaint.

According to the East Lansing Police Chief Kim Johnson, police had received a report of a man who pulled a gun out of his car and stuck it in his pocket.

The officers found the man inside of the store. He ran out of the store with the officers chasing him, and, during an encounter outside the store, officers shot him. The man was taken to a local hospital. There were no other injuries at the scene.

One of the officers placed on leave has two years of service with the department and the other has two and a half years of service.

The East Lansing Police Department held a brief press conference at 10:30 p.m. but did not disclose any additional information.

The Michigan State Police is taking over the investigation of the incident.

