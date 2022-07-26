Man dies from motorcycle, car crash in Meridian Township

MERIDIAN TWP., Mich. — A two-vehicle crash in Meridian Township on July 22 has left one man dead.

Meridian Township Police responded to a crash involving one passenger vehicle and a motorcycle at the intersection of Haslett and Marsh roads.

The operator of the motorcycle was transported to the hospital for treatment where he later died as a result of his injuries.

The victim was identified as 44 year-old Jason Alan Knickerbocker of Haslett.

The investigation of this crash is ongoing. Anyone who has information regarding this incident is being asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800, or submit an anonymous tip through the department’s social media sites.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook