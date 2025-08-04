Man charged with various home invasions in Meridian Township

MERIDIAN TWP., Mich — A Lansing man is facing multiple serious charges following his arraignment on Monday for various home invasions in Meridian Township Friday night.

WATCH: Here's what happens when you call 911 Here's what happens when you call 911

James Ruthruff, 38, has been charged with first-degree home invasion, attempted resisting and obstructing police, and breaking and entering an occupied dwelling. He was also charged as a habitual offender, fourth offense.

The Ingham County Prosecutor's Office reports that Ruthruff was additionally arraigned on Monday for a separate assault case being investigated by the Ingham County Sheriff's Department.

His bond is set at $150,000, and he is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, August 19.



READ PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Meridian Township home invasion suspect arrested

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.