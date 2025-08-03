Meridian Township home invasion suspect arrested

A suspect was arrested after multiple home invasions in Meridian Township Friday night, according to a news release from Meridian Township Police.

Police first contacted the suspect, who was on a bicycle, during a traffic stop Friday night about 11:30 p.m. near Grand River Avenue and Okemos Road, police said.

The suspect had an arrest warrant and police tried to take the suspect into custody, but the suspect took off into a nearby neighborhood, the news release said. Police chased the suspect, but lost sight of him, the news release said.

About 15 minutes later, police were called to the 4900 block of Grandview Avenue for a reported home invasion, but the resident had gotten the suspect out of the home, police said.

Minutes later, police were called to the 2100 block of Seminole Drive for another home invasion, and took the suspect into custody, police said.

The suspect had minor injuries after the incident and was taken to jail, police said. No police or residents involved were injured, according to the news release.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Meridian Township Police at (517) 853-4800; an anonymous tip can be submitted through the department's social media platforms.