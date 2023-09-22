MacDonald Middle School gym teacher suspended for verbal incident

EAST LANSING, Mich. — A gym teacher at MacDonald School in East Lansing has been placed on a suspension following an "unprofessional verbal interaction."

Dennis Petrowitz has been placed on a five day suspension.

A letter was sent out by Principal Amy Martin to MacDonald Middle School families on Friday, notifying them of an incident during 6th hour PE class on Sept. 20. The letter claims the interaction was with a student and staff member.

"I will work with District leaders to identify training and supports to help Mr. Petrowitz consistently meet our standards for professionalism and communication when interacting with students and staff," the letter states.

In May, Petrowitz was placed on paid administrative leave for allegedly using a racial slur in class. He issued an apology letter taking full accountability for the incident saying "students were using the N-word amongst themselves" and when he addressed the issue used the word himself.

Petrowitz is set to return on Sept. 29.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook