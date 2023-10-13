Looking for the Damon Road Halloween display in Williamston? We found it!

The haunted mermaid display previously displayed outside of Cheryl Gray Underwoods home off of Damon Road in Williamston is now housed indoors at Wamhoff Farms.

For most of last October, Cheryl wasn't able to put her Halloween decorations up after receiving a cease and desist letter from Williamstown Township due to neighbor complaints and traffic concerns.

The barn display is free to check out Sunday through Thursday from 6-9 p.m. or Fridays and Saturdays until 10 and will go until October 31.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Spooky season is in full swing and if you're been looking for the Halloween house display normally set up on Damon Road in Williamston, don't worry it's not gone, it's just in a new location.

Wamhoff Farms has been taken over by spooky creatures. Haunted mermaids that might look familiar.

“We have some of the same creatures that we had before which are the man-eating plants,” said Cheryl Gray Underwood.

Cheryl decorated her front yard every year. It became so popular people would drive from all over to see it and line up down Damon Road.

“It got a little crazy when it was in my front yard," Cheryl said. "It was raining, it got really muddy and all the electronic creatures were getting destroyed.”

Last year, Cheryl's yard sat empty for most of October after receiving a cease and desist letter from Williamstown Township.

“That was a big key factor because of the parking and a couple of the neighbors didn’t appreciate the traffic,” she said.

Which is one reason she partnered with the local farm to bring her display inside.

“Although we don't get the drive by traffic like we got in my front yard, it's so much more spectacular inside," Cheryl said. "We're able to do so much more. So, everything happens for a reason and it really was a good reason.”

This year the display is bigger.

“We have over 200 skeletons, over 150,000 lights in the barn this year," Cheryl said. "We're able to hang things from the rafters. We have all kinds of creatures. We have nine 12-foot skeletons.”

There's a spooky bus, free donuts and cider and, of course, a few jump scares.

Cheryl said it took them weeks to set up.

“There was one night i was here until 1 o’clock in the morning setting up,” she said.

But being able to have her free Halloween display up again, is worth it.

“When you see these people come in and they’re just so grateful and they’re so happy and they’re so appreciative, it just makes your heart warm,” Cheryl said.

The Haunted Mermaid Barn is at 3494 Burkley Road in Williamston.

You can check out all the spooky creatures Sunday through Thursday from 6-9 p.m. or Fridays and Saturdays until 10. Cheryl said the display will be up until October 31 and she'll then start planning her Christmas display which might be inside the barn this year too.

