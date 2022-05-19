Local dialysis center holding memorial service for young mom killed in head on crash

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The community is mourning the loss of a young mother killed last week when a drunk driver struck her head on on Interstate 96.

Mary Buchanan, 31, was driving back to Lansing on the westbound side of the highway when a 29-year-old man from Iowa hit her car head on.

Buchanan’s 28-year-old sister and four-year-old daughter were in the back seat.

By all accounts Buchanan was a loving mom and dedicated dialysis tech. The people she worked at Fresinius Dialysis in East Lansing are coming together to honor her life on Thursday.

“Mary was really good at making people comfortable and making people laugh and trying to make light of the situation they were in," said Latiesha Haynes

“Mary was really big on family and honestly everybody here became her family. Not just staff, but our patients too.

Everyone wants to help," said Briana Washington.

The memorial is being held at Fresinius Dialysis on Coolidge Highway in East Lansing on Thursday at 6 p.m.

There will be a butterfly and balloon release.

