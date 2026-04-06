LIVE UPDATES: Mid-Michigan cleaning up after weekend storms and heavy rainfall causes flooding issues

12PM UPDATE: Meteorologist Jake DeRees is our surveying some flooding in the area today. Here is his latest recap of the storm:

The Easter weekend brought a lot of impacts to the state of Michigan including an EF-1 tornado in Wayne County over on the east side of the state as well as heavy rainfall rates allowing for flooding impacts across our northern neighborhoods.



Flood warnings continue across multiple local river sites across the Lansing area in Ingham County as well as in northern Clinton County. Some areas saw over 3" of accumulated rainfall during this event. Below you can see some of the highest reports from across our neighborhoods and where our impacted river sites stand as of 5 AM Monday morning.

MONDAY MORNING UPDATE: Mid-Michigan flooding continues after heavy Easter weekend storms bring widespread damage to the region.

Flood warnings remain in effect across Ingham and Clinton counties after heavy rainfall submerged roads and damaged homes.

Some areas received over three inches of accumulated rainfall during the storm event, flooding roadways and homes throughout the region.

If you have experienced flood damage from this weekend's storms, we want to document the impact across our region. Share your photos of flood damage to homes, businesses, roads, or other property by emailing us at weather@fox47news.com or sending a direct message on social media. Please include the location where the photo was taken and stay safe.

WEEKEND RECAP: Meridian Township impacts Areas near Nancy Moore Park remained flooded Sunday afternoon. Portions of Okemos Road were blocked off, and a bridge was submerged in water.

East Lansing response East Lansing Mayor Erik Altmann surveyed flood damage Sunday. He noted that while flooding is visible on roadways, it also impacted many residents' homes, including his own.

WATCH: Heavy rain causes flooded homes and roadways across mid-Michigan

Heavy weekend rain floods Mid-Michigan roadways and neighborhoods

"We had a little bit of water. We usually don't get any, and so for us to see some water it'd have to be really bad," Altmann said.

The mayor acknowledged infrastructure challenges, saying the city is working to ensure new developments manage storm water on-site to prevent contributing to existing drainage problems.

"This problem has been building for a hundred years as we've been paving everything and there's just not enough drainage," Altmann said.

Over at the Quarters apartment complex in East Lansing, it's deja vu for some neighbors. Major flooding was seen on Saturday, leaving some residents with cars that are likely totaled.

WATCH: East Lansing apartment parking lot floods again, submerging residents' cars

East Lansing apartment parking lot floods again, submerging residents' cars

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