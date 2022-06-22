Linn Road bridge gets major repairs starting Tuesday

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Bridges in Ingham County are getting major repair work done starting Tuesday.

It’s part of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Rebuilding Our Bridges program. The Linn Road bridge, which spans Deer Creek in Wheatfield Township near Williamston, will have its superstructure replaced, according to the governor’s office. That includes the full removal and replacement of the supporting beams and bridge deck.

The bridge is expected to be completed and reopened to traffic within the next two months.

