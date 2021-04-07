Lights, cameras, selfies; Lansings first selfie museum opens Wednesday in the Meridian Mall

OKEMOS, Mich. — There's a new shop in the Meridian Mall that might just make you smile and say cheese. That's because it's Lansing's first ever selfie museum.

Mikayla Temple, WSYM, 2021. Let's Say Cheese is opening Wednesday in the old Hollister store in the Meridian Mall.

"It's just a mom and pop shop it's not a corporate run business," said owner of Let's Say Cheese Natcha Klahan. "I really thank our community and really want to give back to them when I can."

Klahan said she got the idea from her love of making memories and realizing there isn't anything like it in the Lansing area.

“My family is not in the States so they basically love through me through pictures so I like to capture every moment,” Klahan said.

While most businesses take months, even years to open, it took Klahan and her many helping hands just three weeks to transform the old Hollister store into the museum.

"It was just me and my husband and we had some help with really really good friends that came through and helped up," Klahan said.

Mikayla Temple, WSYM, 2021. This room is flipped sideways and feels like you're standing on the wall.

There's 30 displays to take a selfie with. From an upside down room.

“When you go in there it feels like you’re walking on the roof, literally, or on the other one it feels like you’re on the side,” Klahan said.

Mikayla Temple, WSYM, 2021. Klahan said the 2-dimensional room was hand drawn.

To a 2-dimensional room.

“When you go in there you feel like you’re part of a cartoon," Klahan said. "It’s a black and white room that’s drawn by hand the whole room.”

Many others are being kept a secret until opening day.

Mikayla Temple, WSYM, 2021. The walls and floor of one room has been painted in rainbow stripes. The room next door is black and white.

While the remnants of the old Hollister still remain in some spots, the rest has been transformed into a selfie lovers dream.

"There's holes and stuff where their computer systems had gone and when we tried to remove it, it's made out of steel," Klahan said.

The lighting is also much better for selfies.

“I hope they’re going to love it as much as I do,” said Klahan.

The museum opens Wednesday and is getting ready to welcome people in to say cheese.

“Right now with everything that’s going on that’s all you need you know? Just put a smile on your face,” Klahan said. “Let’s say cheese”

Tickets can be purchased at the door. Adults are $25, military and seniors are $20 and children six and under are free. Masks are required to be worn at this time.

For more information on Let's Say Cheese visit their facebook page.

