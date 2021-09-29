LCC will offer business classes at night

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Lansing Community College will offer a program next semester to help students who want to obtain a business degree, but don't have time to attend classes during the day.

The Evening Advancement Business Program will be offered at LCC's East Campus in East Lansing.

"It's an opportunity for working adults to earn an associate's degree in business in the evenings," LCC East Campus Coordinator Mark Khol said. "It's designed for older students. It's designed for people who need a college degree in order to move up or advance in their current career."

There's something else that sets this program apart.

"The neat thing about it is it's a cohort program. People will start with a group of peers and will advance through eight basic business courses together and have that support of their peers. They'll be in the same classes for four semesters," Khol said.

So, what happens after the four semesters?

"They can customize their business degree to one of 10 majors," Khol said. "We actually have an enhanced business degree where people can take a third year at LCC and then transfer to various local partners to complete their bachelor's degree."

Classes will be Tuesday and Thursday nights from 6 p.m. to 8:50 p.m.

"Older, working students often need a college degree, but it's hard for them to get it," Khol said. "It has to fit in with their life."

LCC student Stephanie Adado night evening courses work better for many people's schedules.

'I'm a young mom so, you know, sometimes you just have a wacky schedule," she said. "And I think the availability and accessibility for people, it helps them stay in college for longer."

Khol is hoping that the success of this program will pave the way for other programs like it for other majors in the future. The semester starts on Jan. 10, so you can apply for this program up until then. For more information, click here.

