Lansing woman, 69, dies in rear-end crash on U.S. 127 exit ramp

EAST LANSING, Mich. — A 69-year-old Lansing woman died Thursday morning after her SUV rear ended a tanker truck on the Lake Lansing Road exit from northbound U.S. 127, police said.

Police were dispatched to the exit ramp at 8:34 a.m. Thursday. They found the woman driving the SUV breathing but injured. She dies at the scene.

The driver of the truck was uninjured.

Police don't suspect that alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash. Both parties were wearing seatbelts.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook