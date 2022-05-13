Lansing woman, 69, dies in rear-end crash on U.S. 127 exit ramp

EAST LANSING, Mich. — A 69-year-old Lansing woman died Thursday morning after her SUV rear ended a tanker truck on the Lake Lansing Road exit from northbound U.S. 127, police said.
Police were dispatched to the exit ramp at 8:34 a.m. Thursday. They found the woman driving the SUV breathing but injured. She dies at the scene.
The driver of the truck was uninjured.
Police don't suspect that alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash. Both parties were wearing seatbelts.
