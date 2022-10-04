Lansing Symphony Orchestra returns to Wharton Center Friday

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The Lansing Symphony Orchestra is returning to the Wharton Center, Friday, Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m., for its first concert of the 2022-23 season.

This concert is the first installment of the MasterWorks series.

“Last season was a huge success,” said Timothy Muffitt, music director and conductor for the LSO. “This season is a continuation of building on the momentum of a thrilling summer and previous season.”

The concert begins with “Bloom,” a world premiere by LSO Composer in Residence, Patrick Harlin, who took inspiration for the piece from the way we experience time as human beings.

Harlin was the LSO’s first-ever composer in residence and, after four seasons, this is his last with the program.

“Sometimes you sit and listen to music, and it feels like it’s the longest thing you’ve sat through, and it’s only been minutes,” said Harlin. “As we get older, we experience time differently than when we were younger. You can listen to ‘Bloom’ as if you’re looking at a time-lapse video of things blooming.”

Also on the program is award winning violinist Adé Williams. Williams has won numerous competitions in the U.S. and Europe, beginning at age 8. Most recently, in 2021, she made her debut with the Chineke! Orchestra at Southbank Centre’s Queen Elizabeth Hall in London.

Williams will join the LSO to perform the colorful and sonorous “Violin Concerto” of Sam Barber.

The program will conclude with Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s “Symphony No. 5.," known for revolutionizing the world of ballet music.

Ticket prices start at $25 and student discounts are available.

LSO season subscribers can receive up to ten percent off the total price of the package. The VIP package includes all 12 concerts in all three series and a parking pass. Other options include six concerts and a 10% discount or four concerts and a 5% discount. The Chamber Series consists of the four chamber concerts for $80.

Tickets can also be purchased on the Wharton Center's website.

For complete details, visit lansingsymphony.org or call the LSO office at 517-487-5001.

