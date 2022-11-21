Lansing Foodies group holds a 'Friendsgiving' dinner to celebrate, give back for the holidays

OKEMOS, Mich. — Lansing Foodies, a local Facebook group, pushed through the icy conditions Saturday night to celebrate friends and food at the Okemos Masonic Center.

We all know that the big day is coming up Thursday, and there's no better time than now to find some new holiday recipes.

Kevin Stoner, a long time member of the Lansing Foodies, explained how this years Friendsgiving came to be.

"So we had this idea of for friends giving you not just not just been doing with friends, but to try out those recipes," he said.

Lansing Foodies, a Facebook group with over 35,000 followers looking to share and learn about the Lansing food scene, put on this event and encouraged everyone to bring their favorite dishes.

"Somebody brought their in-laws recipe for beets and horseradish. Very unusual," Stoner said.

And despite the weather, the room was filled with foodies and friends excited to connect over their love for food as well as give back to those in need

"Thanksgiving is a good time of year when you have a family and when you have a stable job, right? It's great. But some folks need a little assistance," Stoner said.

So they partnered with The Fledge and collected non-perishable food donations for the pantry at the event.

If you want to know about upcoming Lansing Foodies events or share some of your favorite Lansing spots, you can search Lansing Foodies on Facebook and request to join their page.

