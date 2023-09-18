Lansing, East Lansing AIDS Walk returning this month

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The annual Lansing, East Lansing AIDS Walk is returning on September 30, 2023 for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event promotes community involvement with a two-mile walk to remember those lost to the epidemic and celebrate those who continue to live with HIV.

The walk helps raise funds to support the programs and services provided by the Lansing Area AIDS Network. The funds raised help people through HIV services, mental health therapy for LGBTQIA+ individuals, and HIV testing and prevention services.

The 2023 AIDS Walk will take place at Edgewood United Church, 469 N. Hagadorn Road, East Lansing, MI 48823.

Community engagement tables and activities will begin at 9am, with the walk beginning at 11am. Engagement tables feature vendors ranging from local health departments, small businesses, artists, crafters, and even dog rescue groups!

Participants may register online at www.laanonline.org/events/aidswalk [laanonline.org] or in-person at the event!

