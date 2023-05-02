Watch Now
In Your NeighborhoodEast Lansing - Okemos - Haslett - Williamston - Webberville

Actions

Lansing area nonprofit Canines for Change to build first training facility

Canines for Change
Canines for Change, 2023.
The rendering for the new Canines for Change facility.
Canines for Change
Posted at 3:29 PM, May 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-02 15:30:18-04

Canines for Change is changing up where they operate, and they need your help.

Canines for Change is a nonprofit organization that trains service and facility dogs in the Greater Lansing area for places like schools.

Now, they're looking to expand how they operate by building their first training and enrichment center. Canines for Change staff say this building is needed to meet the fast-growing demand for facility and service dogs.

Canines for Change has a goal of raising $150,000 to help with construction costs. A link to their fundraiser can be found here.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Mikayla Temple

Mikayla Temple

1:39 PM, Jan 05, 2021

Your Neighborhood Reporter

Mikayla Temple

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter