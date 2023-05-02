Lansing area nonprofit Canines for Change to build first training facility

Canines for Change is changing up where they operate, and they need your help.

Canines for Change is a nonprofit organization that trains service and facility dogs in the Greater Lansing area for places like schools.

Now, they're looking to expand how they operate by building their first training and enrichment center. Canines for Change staff say this building is needed to meet the fast-growing demand for facility and service dogs.

Canines for Change has a goal of raising $150,000 to help with construction costs. A link to their fundraiser can be found here.

