Knobb Hill Apartment building total loss after afternoon fire

OKEMOS, Mich. — A building at Knobb Hill Apartment complex in Okemos is a complete loss after an early afternoon fire that started in a couch in a top floor apartment.

Meridian Fire Department responded to a call of a couch fire at 11:10 a.m. on Wednesday and found the second and third floor of the building on fire which quickly spread to the roof.

Fire crews were able to safely evacuate everyone inside and no injuries have been reported.

"We had people on balconies that we were able to rescue, some self rescue, we put ladders up, we're able to get them out on the backside of the building, a couple people had escape ladders, which you don't see very often you can buy online from the third floor. So they were able to to get themselves out," said Meridian Township Fire Chief Mike Hamel.

Crews are still working to put out the fire this afternoon. DTN Management who owns the complex found temporary housing in a hotel for families who are displaced and found permanent housing for them to move into.

“The building behind me is a total loss," Hamel said. "DTN is the management group here, they've already found apartments for them, they've got food for them, so they're gonna really go above and beyond and help take care of their tenants, which is really a nice thing.”

CATA also helped transport people to the hotel and many people responded to the Meridian Police Departments Facebook post saying they also helped people fleeing from the burning building.

Assisting the Meridian Township Fire Department was Mason, East Lansing, Lansing and NIESA fire crews.

Hamel said if anyone is in need of additional assistance to reach out to the Red Cross or Meridian Cares.

