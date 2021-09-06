Watch
Kids and families wrap up their summer at Lake Lansing Park South

Mikayla Temple, WSYM, 2021.
Lake Lansing Park South was busy with beach goers this Labor Day weekend.
Lake Lansing Park South
Posted at 10:30 AM, Sep 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-06 10:30:23-04

HASLETT, Mich. — It was perfect weather for this long Labor Day weekend.

“Celebrating Labor Day weekend with my family,” said Lake Lansing beachgoer TaLiyah Scott.

While some travel, others enjoy what we have right here in mid-Michigan.

“We’re just go kayaking and spending time with our family and tubing," said Sarayah Stewart.

Labor Day marks the time kids start wrapping up their summer until it's nothing, but a memory.

“We had a birthday party for my little brother," Stewart said. "He turned one.”

“We went to the skate park and we built like a quarter pipe in our driveway," said Terrance Scott and Calvin Miller.

With kids already back in the classroom or going back now that Labor Day is wrapping up, they're looking forward to fall.

“I kind of had more fun this summer than last summer, even though I didn’t do as many things it was still, I just found it more fun,” Scott said.

The fall activities these kids are looking forward to are sports and Halloween.

“We’re having this Halloween party and making a haunted house so I’m definitely excited for that,” Scott said.

And of course, one of the days all kids look forward to.

“My birthday," Stewart said.

For now, they're enjoying the rest of the summer while it lasts.

Lake Lansing Park South will remain open through Labor Day.

