John Mulaney: From Scratch coming to Wharton Center; tickets go on sale Friday

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Comedian John Mulaney is coming to the Wharton Center's Great Cobb Hall Thursday, Sept. 8 at 7:00 p.m. with his new show John Mulaney: From Scratch.

Mulaney is a two-time Emmy and WGA award winning writer, actor and comedian. He's known for his standup special on Netflix and Comedy Central, as well as voicing the character Andrew in the Netflix animated original Big Mouth.

Mulaney was a writter for Saturday Night Live and has hosted the show five times.

He’s also starred on Broadway in the runaway hit written and performed alongside Nick Kroll in Oh, Hello on Broadway, later releasing a podcast with Kroll called Oh, Hello: The Podcast, based off their characters Gil Faizon and George St. Geegland.

In December 2019, the critically acclaimed and Emmy nominated musical variety special John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch debuted on Netflix.

This event will be a phone-free experience. Use of phones will not be permitted in the performance space. Upon arrival at the venue, phones will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event.

Guests always maintain possession of their devices and can access them throughout the event only in designated Phone Use Areas within the venue. All devices will be re-secured in Yondr pouches before returning to the performance space.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Apr. 8 at 10 a.m. on the Wharton Center website or by calling 517.432.2000 or 1.800.WHARTON.

Please visit the Wharton Center website at whartoncenter.com/covid-19 to review the most up-to-date information and requirements pertaining to COVID-19.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook