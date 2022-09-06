Joe's on Jolly in Meridian Township will have its grand opening Sept. 15

MERIDIAN TWP., Mich. — What was once Value Tire Center at 2360 Jolly Road in Meridian Township is now the "neighborhood pub" that residents and restaurateurs Joe and Kerry Goodsir said the area needed, Joe's on Jolly.

"Where, come as you are, come often," Joe said. "We always use a saying that people come in as strangers, and leave as family and friends."

The Goodsirs started this venture about three years ago.

Lauren Shields 2022 Joe and Kerry Goodsir at Joe's on Jolly in Meridian Township.

"Then the pandemic hit and everything shut down," Kerry said. "We were ready to dig into the ground and it just didn't happen, and as soon as things opened up, we just started full-force."

Their soft opening was last weekend, and Kerry said one hour before they opened their doors, there was already a line out the door.

"We are so blessed and so grateful and thankful," Kerry said.

Joe has been in the restaurant industry for 40 years. His last project was Capital Prime near Eastwood Towne Center.

"I dragged Kerry into it over the years, and she's done a wonderful job of designing the restaurants for us," Joe said.

Lauren Shields 2022 Kerry Goodsir led design for Joe's on Jolly.

"We tried to make it vintage, industrial-type feel throughout the restaurant," Kerry said. "We have a number of different table top styles."

The 7,500-square-foot building can seat 355 people with its patio seating, booths, concrete waterfall tables, tabletops for up to 12 people and more.

Plus, it has a game room.

"This actually started out as a private dining room, but then we ended up expanding out the back yard, and creating Joe's Back Yard, which is an amazing event area," Kerry said.

Joe's Back Yard also has a fully stocked bar, in addition to Joe's Lounge inside.

Lauren Shields 2022 Joe's Back Yard at Joe's on Jolly.

The menu is "elevated bar food" with healthy options like grain bowls and hearty salads.

"The best pizza in town, the best tacos in town, the best burgers in town, the best wings in town for sure!" head chef Andy Noelp said.

For those with dietary restrictions, the restaurant will also offer gluten-free crust, gluten-free buns, vegan buns, vegan cheese and the impossible burger.

Their grand opening and ribbon cutting will be Thursday, Sept. 15, at 11 a.m.

Until then, the restaurant will be open with limited hours and limited capacity while they train their staff: Monday through Friday 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

