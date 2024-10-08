Jewish & Palestinian students mark one year since Hamas' attack on Israel

Monday marks one year since the attack on Israel by Hamas

The attack left 1,200 Israelis dead; Since then more than 40,000 Palestinians have died in retaliatory strikes

Video shows Jewish and Palestinian students reacting to the anniversary

Candles painted 'The Rock' in East Lansing as Monday marked one year since the deadly attacks by Hamas on Israel that have escalated into a regional conflict.

Students at Michigan State University gathered at the popular landmark on Farm Lane to hold a ceremony remembering the 1,200 victims of the surprise attack.

MSU Hillel held the ceremony Monday night, an emotional and personal event for senior student Matthew Zivian.

"I had two cousins who were taken captive on October 7 and murdered in captivity," Zivian said. "The healing hasn't stopped. It may never stop."

About a half mile away at MSU's Beaumont Tower, about 100 students came together to remember the more than 40,000 Palestinians killed in retaliatory strikes to Gaza.

PHOTO: STUDENTS LEAVE FLOWERS IN FRONT OF BEAUMONT TOWER AS THEY REMEMBER THE THOUSANDS OF PALESTINIAN LIVES KILLED IN BOMBINGS SINCE HAMAS' ATTACK ON ISRAEL ONE YEAR AGO

Daniel Valle

Saba Saed, a Palestinian student, says the attack was a 'culture shock' in the beginning but is now numb to the attacks themselves.

"Is there anything that's changed for me from last year to this year that I could feel anything different? No not really except that there's more death... destruction... displacement," Saed said.

Saed says it's difficult to talk about the war openly as a Palestinian student because of how deep the conflict goes.

"You need to at some point realize this didn't just start a year ago," Saed said. "It's just a reminder of how easy it is for us to carry on with our day but still acknowledge something but not really understand it."

Zivian says it's not hard to understand the pain that's been inflicted on both sides. Zivian says all he can do is offer support to students when needed.

"The best thing we can do is help the person standing next to you right here on MSU's campus," Zivian said.

Saed, meanwhile, is used to visiting her family in the West Bank every summer except this past one.

Saed is hoping to get back if tensions ever come down.

"All I have is 'they're still there'," Saed said. "We'll be there and we'll look forward to seeing them next time."

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook