Jacob Moran receives his second golden ticket to Hollywood on American Idol

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Jacob Moran has always had a love for music.

“I grew up singing," Moran said. "I grew up in a musical family. So I've always kind of been around music and it's always been something that's been important to me.”

So he auditioned for American Idol in 2019.

“I've always wanted to be on American Idol," Moran said. "Honestly, I've watched it, you know, since it first came out and it was, it's just, it's a cool show. They actually found me on Instagram the first time around, which was super cool. I didn't actually go and like do the open call audition.”

Eric McCandless/ABC Jacob Moran auditioning for a second time on American Idol.

Moran got a golden ticket and made it to Hollywood week.

“It's so stressful," Moran said. "It's like, the most stressful week ever. Like you don't sleep. You're just constantly talking, constantly singing, practicing rehearsing and you're just surrounded by like, hundreds of other people that are doing the same thing and it's just, it's wild.”

He was sent home the third round of Hollywood week so he didn't make it to the live show.

“The more I talked, and the more I used my voice the last time I ended up losing it, honestly," Moran said. "So I really had to take care of it.”

Now in 2022, Moran decided to give the show another shot after Idol reached out to him again.

“I've put a lot of work into myself the last two or three years," Moran said. "I've lost some weight. I've just I've worked on myself, physically and mentally and I was ready.”

And it was just as surreal the second time.

“Just how it feels to sing in front of Katy, Luke and Lionel. Like it's surreal," Moran said. "It's like being in a dream, honestly."

Moran said he learned a few lessons from his first time.

"Lots of tea. Lots of just like vocal rest that week because it's so stressful and you're constantly talking and singing and rehearsing," Moran said. "So you know, you just need to take it easy and that was the biggest thing I learned because I don't want to lose my voice again.”

“I was ready to do it again. I feel more confident this time around and I'm ready to you know, take on the competition more than I was the first time for sure.”

Hollywood kicks off on Monday night. American Idol airs on ABC at 8 p.m. Moran's full audition can be found here.

