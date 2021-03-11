'It's just really rewarding': MSU vaccination site staffed by hundreds of volunteers

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Not everyone who works at a COVID-`19 vaccine distribution center is working for money. Some are volunteers, working to distribute the vaccine as quickly as possible.

Eric Thomas has been volunteering at the center on Michigan State University's campus since January. Thomas is one of 500 volunteers at the site, which administers more than 1,000 doses per day.

Mikayla Temple Thomas stamps registration cards as a volunteer.

At first, he was a little nervous.

“At first I was like, kind of hesitant to really like, step up to people,” Thomas said.

But now, he feels more confident.

“Intrinsically, it feels really good,” he said.

Thomas started volunteering because COVID was impacting his every day life, he said, so he wanted to help out in the community.

“I thought it would be a good idea to just help out the general cause, help people vaccinate others,” Thomas said.

Daily tasks range from directing the seven lanes of traffic, registering people for the vaccine or checking on people during the 15-minute waiting period after receiving their vaccine.

Mikayla Temple Thomas helps direct traffic as the enter the pavilion.

Thomas said regardless of what he's dong for the day, it's been a rewarding experience.

“It’s really rewarding to help people get vaccinated,” he said.

But he hopes, one day, it will come to an end.

Mikayla Tample, FOX 47 News, 2021

“It really seems like we're starting to like, see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Thomas said.

Those eligible for the vaccine include first responders, those 65 and older and those 50 and older with pre-existing health conditions.

