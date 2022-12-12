'It's a labor of love, I do it from my heart', Williamston bus driver spreads kindness to students

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. — Behind every set of bus wheels going round and round is a driver, but behind the wheel of bus six for Williamston Community Schools is Todd Walter.

“That's the Walter Wagon and that won't change as long as I'm driving buses,” Walter said.

Walter has more on his mind every day than just the route.

“Variety and spontaneity on this bus, the kids do not know daily, hourly, from morning to afternoon, what may be coming on this bus,” Walter said.

For 30 years, Walter worked with the elderly.

“For 10 years, I owned my own place in Williamston, Crosaires,” Walter said.

But earlier this year, he decided to trade that in for four wheels and a lot of kids.

“When I sold my business, I was just looking for a whole new career change,” Walter said. “I started bus driving here in August, and everything I learned through the years, and my belief system of how to care for older adults, I apply to here working with kids.”

And Walter makes sure every day on his bus is interesting.

“If we're not having fun on the Walter Wagon, something's wrong,” Walter said.

It's always an adventure or learning lesson of contests, science lessons, trivia or riddles.

“They're the ones coming up with the jokes," Walter said. "They're coming up with the show and shares. They stand here in front of their peers and share so it gives them an opportunity to develop those life skills.”

Going the extra mile to leave tracks of happiness on every kid's heart.

"I don’t see this as work,” Walter said. “One girl on our bus loves Harry Potter, not saying others don't, but I know she does. So when I was at a garage sale in September, I just looked down on the table and there was a Gryffindor ball, ten cents, but did she love it? Absolutely.”

Causing that kindness to spread for many more miles.

“I have so much more joy giving, but on the opposite end, I'm receiving all day long, and it's beautiful,” Walter said.

Five weeks ago, Walter had a student fall ill and was in the hospital for a week. When she couldn't ride the bus anymore, they made sure she knew she was missed.

“Every morning and every afternoon when we’re driving home, we toot the bus and everybody waves and everybody’s part of it because they care about this little girl Quinn,” Walter said.

So for Walter, driving this bus means so much more than a route.

"One kid told me and it made me feel really nice, he said, 'you know what, I really appreciate you put a lot of effort into this,'" Walter said. "I wasn't doing it for that, but to hear that from a fifth grades. That's pretty magical.”

It's more than the decorations and music at holiday times.

“We have Christmas music on here every morning and afternoon," Walter said. "I asked the kids if they have a special artist we download it.”

It's about the fun, the little laughs and smiles.

“I have the opportunity every day, every day Monday through Friday, morning and afternoon to make somebody's world,” Walter said.

He can bring aboard his four wheeler, all day long.

“It's a labor of love, and I do it from my heart and I just love it," Walter said. "I wouldn't want to be anywhere else right now.”

Walter said next week he will have a special guest on his bus for the last day of school before holiday break.

He also said the kids will be performing a remake of Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer for their parents that they've been practicing all week.

