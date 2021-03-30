"It has been the honor of a lifetime;" 54B District Court Chief Judge announces retirement

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Chief Judge Andrea Andrews Larkin has announced her retirement from the East Lansing 54B District Court beginning June 1.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve the City of East Lansing and the State of Michigan in this role," Larkin said. "I have been inspired by the two treatment courts, which I had the privilege to preside over during my time as a judge. I am grateful for the dedication and hard work of the court staff; my mentor and colleague, Judge Richard Ball; and the court’s able administration. It was a bittersweet decision, but after much reflection, I have concluded it’s time to transition to this next phase of life."

Larkin was elected to her position in 2012 and was re-elected in 2018. She has served as the court’s chief judge for most of her time in the district court.

Judge Larkin and the court’s probation staff, helped establish two specialized treatment courts during her tenure; a sobriety court in 2014 and a drug treatment court in 2017.

“The treatment courts that she helped to establish and presided over during her tenure have helped numerous community members take important, life-changing steps toward recovery," said City Manager George Lahanas. "We thank her for her service, and we wish her all the best in her retirement.”

“This court has benefited immeasurably from Judge Larkin’s leadership, professionalism and integrity for the eight years she has been here,” said 54B District Court Judge Richard Ball. “As her colleague, I will miss her presence and I know the devoted court staff will also be sorry to see her leave, but nevertheless we all wish her all the best.”

Michigan's constitution requires Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to fill vacancies in judicial office by appointment. There will be an application process for the vacancy and a posting listed online at https://www.michigan.gov/whitmer/0,9309,7-387-90501---,00.html.

Qualified candidates will be interviewed and rated by the State Bar's Judicial Qualifications Committee. The committee will conduct a background check of the applicant's fitness to serve as a judge and certain candidates could be selected for further consideration by the Governor's Office.

The next election for the seat will be in 2024.

