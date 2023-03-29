Islamic Society of Greater Lansing raises money for refugee killed on I-496

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The Islamic Society of Greater Lansing is raising money for the family of the man killed on Interstate 496 Sunday night.

Elham Abdi, 23, came to the Lansing community from Afghanistan a year ago with no family in the United States.

On Sunday night, Abdi was reportedly walking on I-496 near the Trowbridge Road exit where he was hit and killed by a vehicle.

The Islamic Center and Abdi's family have started two fundraisers to raise money for his funeral expenses, including sending him back to Kabul to be with his family.

So far, the Islamic Society's fundraiser has raised over $10,000. The family's GoFundMe has raised over $15,000.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook