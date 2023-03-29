Watch Now
Islamic Society of Greater Lansing raises money for refugee killed on I-496

Elham Abdi, 23, was a refugee who came to the United States from Afghanistan a year ago.
Posted at 5:23 PM, Mar 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-29 17:23:26-04

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The Islamic Society of Greater Lansing is raising money for the family of the man killed on Interstate 496 Sunday night.

Elham Abdi, 23, came to the Lansing community from Afghanistan a year ago with no family in the United States.

On Sunday night, Abdi was reportedly walking on I-496 near the Trowbridge Road exit where he was hit and killed by a vehicle.

The Islamic Center and Abdi's family have started two fundraisers to raise money for his funeral expenses, including sending him back to Kabul to be with his family.

So far, the Islamic Society's fundraiser has raised over $10,000. The family's GoFundMe has raised over $15,000.

