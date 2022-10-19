Watch Now
Ingham County Sheriff's Office, Delta Dental hosting drug drop off Tuesday

Posted at 3:13 PM, Oct 19, 2022
OKEMOS, Mich. — The Ingham County Sheriff's Office and Delta Dental are partnering to host a drug drop off Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in front of the visitor's parking loop at Delta Dental.

Controlled substances like pain relievers, antidepressants, sleep aids, behavior modification medicine, pet medications and cough medicine will be accepted.

This event comes ahead of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Oct. 29, which aims to provide a safe and convenient way of disposing prescription drugs.

Anyone dropping off medications should black out or remove personal information from the packaging.

1:39 PM, Jan 05, 2021

