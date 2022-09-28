Ingham County Road Department considers changing Lake Lansing Road from 4 lanes to 3

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The Ingham County Road Department is considering changing a portion of Lake Lansing Road from four lanes to three.

The department plans to mill and resurface the area on Lake Lansing Road from Abbot Road to Hart Street on the border between Meridian Township and East Lansing in 2023.

Right now, the mile-long stretch is two lanes in each direction. The road department wants to change that to one lane in each direction, a left center turn lane and non-motorized paths on each side of the road.

"The 3-lane configuration typically exhibits significantly fewer left turn crashes compared to the current 4-lane configuration without significant loss to through traffic capacity, based on experience with similar road conversions," the notice from the Ingham County Road Department says.

The project also reconfigures the intersection between Lake Lansing Road, Towar Avenue and Birch Row Drive and includes a signal intersection with push buttons plus accessible pedestrian crosswalks for people with disabilities.

"The proposed reconfiguration will enhance connectivity to the Northern Tier Trail in the City of East Lansing and the Meridian Township pathway system," the notice reads.

The project is expected to cost about $1 million. The department will work to finalize plans and notify nearby property owners of a public hearing over the next couple months.

The public hearing on the topic will be held over Zoom at 5 p.m. Oct. 4.

Public comments will be accepted by the ICRD until 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, in writing, by email or phone.

