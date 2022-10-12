Individual behind MacDonald Middle School threats identified as middle school student

EAST LANSING, Mich. — After further investigation into the threats made against MacDonald Middle School Monday night, police and school officials have identified the individual who made the threats as a student at the middle school.

Early Tuesday morning, Superintendent Dori Leyko sent a letter to MacDonald parents canceling classes for the day out of an abundance of caution.

School officials received reports of threatening messages on Snapchat of what originally appeared to be a parent threatening to follow students to and from school and shoot them and shoot up the school in response to alleged bullying toward the individual's son.

After further investigation, a new letter was sent out saying police and school officials are confident they've identified the individual who made the threats.

The individual is believed to be a MacDonald Middle School student who posed on Snapchat as a father seeking retaliation on students, and now, believe the story was created by the student.

The letter says the issue is now resolved and MacDonald Middle School will resume classes Wednesday.

The student will not be at the school for an undetermined amount of time.

"We take all threats to our school community very seriously and recognize the stress, fear and anxiety experienced by many of our students, staff and families as a result of this situation," Leyko wrote in the letter. "Counselors and social workers will be available at school for students who would like to access support."

