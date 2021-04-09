Increase in COVID cases sets 54B District Court back to phase one operations

EAST LANSING, Mich. — With COVID cases on the rise, the East Lansing 54B District Courts has been approved to return to phase one of the State Court Administrative Office's four-phase court operations system.

The court will be closed to the public until further notice and will use remote technology.

All out-of custody matters are adjourned, except in cases where a constitutional right has not been waived, and jury trials are suspended to avoid a health risk to the public.

The court is encouraging users to take advantage of online services being offered.

Individuals with outstanding warrants are encouraged to the contact the court through the Virtual Counter.

Information regarding the court’s online services, Virtual Counter and Continuity of Operations Plan can be found on the district courts website.

Want to see more local news ? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook