In KinD Bakery gives first donation to Williamston Food Bank

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. — In their first few weeks of operation In KinD Bakery in Williamston has collected $328 in tips that aren't exactly tips.

Part of the bakery's mission is to give back to the community, and they are doing so through donations to the Williamston Food Bank.

On Wednesday, they gave their first donation since opening a store front: $328 and 146 frozen food items.

The bakery will continue collecting “tips” and donating food items.

The store at 146 W. Grand River Ave. is open Thursday through Saturday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Check out their website at inkindbakery.com or call (517) 329-3118.

