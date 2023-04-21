I-496 ramp closed, causing traffic backups for MSU community

EAST LANSING, Mich. — On Friday, the Michigan Department of Transportation has closed the I-496 ramp to northbound US-127 for the ramp reconstruction project.

Detours have been placed, and motorists are advised to take M-43 or seek other alternative routes.

The Michigan State University Department of Police and Public Safety put out a statement saying that the ramp closure has created significant traffic backups on Trowbridge Road, Harrison Road and the Kalamazoo Street corridor near campus.

To learn more on the ramp reconstruction project, visit the MDOT webpage.

