Watch Now
In Your NeighborhoodDowntown - Old Town - REO Town

Actions

MDOT ramps up rebuilding project at US-127 and I-496 interchange

Barrels generic file photo road construction projects lane closure
FOX 17
Barrels generic file photo road construction projects lane closure
Posted at 4:06 PM, Feb 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-21 16:06:32-05

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Transportation announced that the US-127 and Interstate 496 interchange will be closed in the coming weeks for a ramp rebuilding project.

The ramps, which connect over Homer Street and Howard Street, will be closed until Friday, June 30, 2023. Motorists should be aware that the closures will cause significant traffic on the expressways and should plan accordingly.

For more information, visit the MDOT webpage.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tianna Jenkins

12:23 PM, Jan 12, 2021
Isabella Martin, Multimedia Journalist

Isabella Martin

3:46 PM, May 05, 2022

Your Neighborhood Reporter

Tianna Jenkins & Isabella Martin

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter