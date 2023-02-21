MDOT ramps up rebuilding project at US-127 and I-496 interchange

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Transportation announced that the US-127 and Interstate 496 interchange will be closed in the coming weeks for a ramp rebuilding project.

The ramps, which connect over Homer Street and Howard Street, will be closed until Friday, June 30, 2023. Motorists should be aware that the closures will cause significant traffic on the expressways and should plan accordingly.

For more information, visit the MDOT webpage.

