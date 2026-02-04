"Housing over Handcuffs": East Lansing neighbors oppose proposed camping ban they say targets the homeless

EAST LANSING, Mich — Neighbors in East Lansing spoke out against a proposed ordinance that would ban camping in public areas during Tuesday night's city council meeting, arguing the measure is unconstitutional and unfairly targets the city's homeless population.

The ordinance would amend the city code to define camping and expand the definition of public places where the activity would be prohibited.

"There is no reason to punish people who cannot afford rent, who are already out on the street," one resident said during public comment.

Multiple speakers criticized the ordinance as discriminating against homeless individuals, with state and local leaders arguing it violates constitutional protections.

Rebecca Kasen, executive director of the Women's Center of Greater Lansing, warned council members about potential legal consequences.

"If you pass ordinances that criminalize homelessness, you will be sued, you will lose and the taxpayers will pay for it," Kasen said.

Nick Cook, director of public policy for the Michigan Coalition Against Homelessness, urged the council to pursue alternative approaches.

"Choose solutions that end homelessness not policies that entrench it. Choose housing over handcuffs. Choose leadership over fear," Cook said.

Under the proposed ordinance, violators would face fines, and repeat offenders within a year would face misdemeanor charges that could result in jail time. Police would be required to connect unhoused individuals with support groups before enforcing the new law.

Councilmember Mark Meadows acknowledged the public concerns and admitted the city lacks adequate housing solutions.

"Where are people supposed to go? We don't have a particular answer for that. We haven't forgotten about this," Meadows said.

The city council formally introduced the ordinance Tuesday night but did not hold a vote. A vote could be held at the next meeting in two weeks. Until then, councilmembers say they will meet with advocacy groups to try and craft a better solution.

