High Caliber Karting and Entertainment opens new $2 million expansion in Meridian Mall

OKEMOS, Mich. — High Caliber Karting and Entertainment just got a little bigger.

Mikayla Temple, WSYM, 2021. The new turf arena can be used for archery tag or nerf gun wars.

The entertainment facility that opened in the Meridian Mall in 2019 was known for its go-kart track and ax throwing.

“Jordan Munsters, the president of the company, he’s always had a dream of opening up a go-kart track,” said General Manager Zach Bingham. “He got in touch with the Meridian Mall, they got connected, they gave him on what they thought would be cool to go along with the go-kart track.”

Mikayla Temple, WSYM, 2021. People watch as a group plays archery tag in the new turf arena.

But now they have a lot more.

“It went from a go-kart track that had tires all around to us having top of the line pro-tech barriers to having a sweet bar that has bottoms up beer,” Bigham said.

With their new $2 million, 25,000-square-foot expansion, they upgraded what they had.

“There’s just so much to do," Bingham said. "Gamified axe throwing where you get to hunt zombies, you get to play tic tac toe, connect four, or you can do a target.”

And added a few new features like an assault arena for archery tag and Nerf wars.

Mikayla Temple, WSYM, 2021. High Caliber added throw bowling which is bowling with a football.

There's also more throw bowling and a new bar.

“The Double Clutch Bar that we have over there, it has 32 taps of beer, with craft beer, with Ellison Brewery and all those other breweries around the area,” Bingham said.

Local artists painted murals around the new space including inside the two new VIP lounges.

“Oh my gosh, Luke Walker did such an amazing job in there with those two murals in there and it’s beautiful,” Bingham said.

Mikayla Temple, WSYM, 2021. One of two new VIP lounges.

Bingham said having to shut down because of the pandemic, set them back on the expansion construction.

“It took a few months and we didn’t open up exactly the time we wanted to, but we still opened up nice and early before the holidays,” Bingham said.

They plan to keep adding to the expansion with more local art, new arcade games and an outdoor patio in the spring.

“There’s going to be a lot of cool things for people to see and experience out here,” Bingham said.

Mikayla Temple, WSYM, 2021. The paintings around the facility were done by local artists.

Ax throwing and throw bowling are part of a package deal the entertainment center offers with unlimited play all day for $35.

The new expansion is open, but the official grand opening is Saturday, Sept. 18 at noon where they plan to have a monster truck, flamethrowers and Monster Energy Drink on site with free energy drinks.

