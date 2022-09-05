High Caliber Karting and Entertainment hosts second annual Meridian Motorfest

OKEMOS, Mich. — For those who didn't travel this holiday weekend, there was plenty to do in mid-Michigan including Meridian Motorfest.

High Caliber Karting and Entertainment hosted their second annual car show with over 50 cars in attendance along with a monster truck ride and food trucks.

There were also over 60 prizes given away, and 13 cars were given top prizes.

On top of enjoying the cool cars, those in attendance could enter in a raffle, and one lucky guest walked away with a year free of go karting at High Caliber.

General Manager Zach Bingham said not only is this event fun, but all the money also goes to a good cause.

“We actually teamed up with the Sparrow Foundation for a thing called Dapper Dads," Bingham said. "It's for women's health, and so every single dollar that we make today is actually going to go towards women's health with the Sparrow Foundation, because Jordan is actually one of the contestants for Dapper Dads. So if you're looking for anybody to vote for, vote for Jordan Munsters for the Dapper Dads competition, because we want to see as much money go towards women's health as possible.”

Bingham said this years turn out was even better than last year despite the clouds and expects this to be an every year thing on Labor Day weekend.

