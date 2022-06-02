High Caliber Karting and Entertainment hosting live music events

EAST LANSING, Mich. — High Caliber Karting and Entertainment at the Meridian Mall is now hosting live music events every Friday at 7 p.m.

This comes after the entertainment facility opened its 25,000 square foot expansion in August including a new bar space, the Double Clutch Bar, where the live music is hosted.

The live music events are free to attend with no age limit. Local artists for June include:

Rachel Curtis Album Release Show: June 3; 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Michigan Metal Scene: June 10; 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

The Darin Larner Trio: June 17; 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Jenny Kush and TBA: June 24; 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

“As music lovers ourselves, we were completely bummed out when multiple music venues shut down during or after the pandemic,” said Casey Steele, facility operations manager. “Instead of just being sad about it, we decided to turn Double Clutch from a sports bar into a music venue, and so far it has been a roaring success. We only just started shows in May, and the crowd keeps getting bigger each week, and every band has delivered on what we care about most, a damn good experience in the East Lansing community.”

The entertainment facility is looking to expand its music offerings throughout the year to include national bands traveling through the area for larger shows in Detroit, Grand Rapids and Ann Arbor.

To inquire about performing at Double Dutch, a form is available here: hudson-live.com/doubleclutch [hudson-live.com]

A calendar for all events at High Caliber can be found here: https://highcaliberkarting.com/events-calendar/

