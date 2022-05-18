Haslett Village Square could have small grocery store and clinic

HASLETT, Mich. — New renderings of the Haslett Village Square redevelopment project were unveiled on Tuesday.

Blueprints show spaces for a coffee shop, a bagel place, a small grocery store, a clinic and remaining open spaces for other businesses and restaurants.

There will also be 280 medium-density housing units and condo apartments with a variety of price points.

There will be public gathering spaces such as a food truck, small dog park and pickleball courts.

Tenants like Little Caesars Pizza and a Baptist church will be allowed to remain in the village square after construction is complete.

If the Meridian Township board approves the use of $891,171.93 from the Meridian Redevelopment Fund, construction could begin as early as this summer.

