Haslett Village Square could have small grocery store and clinic

HASLETT, Mich. — New renderings of the Haslett Village Square redevelopment project were unveiled on Tuesday.
Blueprints show spaces for a coffee shop, a bagel place, a small grocery store, a clinic and remaining open spaces for other businesses and restaurants.
There will also be 280 medium-density housing units and condo apartments with a variety of price points.
There will be public gathering spaces such as a food truck, small dog park and pickleball courts.
Tenants like Little Caesars Pizza and a Baptist church will be allowed to remain in the village square after construction is complete.
If the Meridian Township board approves the use of $891,171.93 from the Meridian Redevelopment Fund, construction could begin as early as this summer.
Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.