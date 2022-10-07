Haslett holiday house not decorating this year

HASLETT, Mich. — For the past couple years, Cheryl Underwood has decorated her yard at her Haslett home for the holidays for people to visit for free from dusk until 9 p.m.

“We started pretty much during COVID Getting a little bit more extravagant than normal and people didn't have a place to go," Underwood said. "They didn't have anywhere to, to get out and get excited about. So we started doing decorations in the front yard for Halloween and Christmas.”

But this year, her yard is empty.

“I was disappointed," Underwood said. "I knew the community would be really disappointed.”

On December 29, 2021, Williamstown Township Supervisor Wanda Bloomquist sent a cease and desist letter to Underwood.

“I had received several complaints from different neighbors regarding the traffic congestion, and the parking on lawns, etc, and that it was really becoming an issue,” Bloomquist said.

The letter cites Underwood's displays conflict with township ordinances including permitted uses in the rural residential district, lighting displays, parking on neighbors properties and congestion on Damon Road which Bloomquist said is the most concerning.

“Damon road is a short residential road, with a cul de sac at the end, it just really dead ends. So the issue is you have people coming down, the displays are interactive, so people are parking," Bloomquist said. "In order to get out of the subdivision, you have to turn around in someone's driveway. It's dark, there's no street lights, you know, people are crossing the street, and it's just really become a hazard.”

However, Underwood said during their busiest times, she was outside directing traffic to park on her property or only having drive by visits.

“We did have the police called, and the police came to our location and actually they they came at one of the busiest times, which is the week of Christmas," Underwood said. "They said we were doing a fabulous job keeping the traffic under control. Emergency vehicles had plenty of room to get through.”

The letter asked Underwood to either cease the seasonal display or modify it substantially to bring it in compliance with township ordinances, but Underwood said she doesn't know how much exactly she would need to scale back.

“How do you turn that back," Underwood said. "Is that removing 10 lights? Is that having a certain number of lights? Can I have one pumpkin or two pumpkins in my yard? Or how many pumpkins Am I allowed to have?”

Bloomquist said she loves the display, but wants to make sure safety comes first.

“It wasn't about the displays and I'm not a Grinch trying to you know, stop the holiday cheer,” Bloomquist said.

Underwood said she wants to be able to provide safety measures also.

“I think that the way to move forward is make it safe for everyone. I know, there is a place in Plainfield, Illinois that had the same issue," Underwood said. "They stopped their decorations and what they ended up doing was having the police come voluntarily, and and just help control traffic so that it is a community event.”

Bloomquist has even suggested possibly moving it to a public property with a parking lot for easier access.

“It would be really nice if they were in a public location, not a residential neighborhood where people could park get out, walk and join them, and it'd be a little safer,” Bloomquist said.

Which isn't something Underwood is opposed to.

“I guess the question is, you know, what steps do you have to go through in order to just have a simple, enjoyable display,” Underwood said.

For now, Underwood's yard will remain just a yard with signs explaining why this years display can't happen. She said she hopes they can all work something out to bring it back safely, for all to enjoy, wherever that may be.

“We're a team. It's not us versus me or us versus them," Underwood said. "It's can we all just get along and move forward as as nicely as possible and accommodate everybody make everyone happy? So whatever the community moves forward doing in a nice way I will definitely support.”

