Harry Potter live music coming to the Wharton Center stage

EAST LANSING, Mich. — If you're a wizard like Harry or maybe just want to live out your wizard dreams, the Wharton Center has just the event for you.

The Lansing Symphony Orchestra is taking you back in time to Hogwarts, performing Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone in concert Nov. 17.

The orchestra will be performing every note from the film while the movie plays on a 40 inch screen.

This is part of CineConcerts and Warner Bros. Consumer Products Harry Potter film in concert series.

Tickets go on sale July 21 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased on the Wharton Center's website, in-person at the box office or by phone at (517) 432-2000 or 1-800-WHARTON.

