Harris & Trump campaigns in East Lansing continue to push voters to the polls

With 11 days left until the November election, campaign events look to gain more early voters

Trump & Harris campaigns held dual events in East Lansing

Video shows an MSU student talking about the impact of early voting while another voter says she's voting for her right to choose

More than a thousand miles away from his state capital, Governor Doug Burgum (R-North Dakota) found it necessary to come to Michigan and campaign for Tom Barrett, a Republican candidate for U.S. Congress.

"This election is going to come down to not just to swing states but some swing counties and every vote is going to matter," Burgum said.

Burgum led a group of Michigan State University students in a march to the school's College of Communications Arts & Sciences where they cast their ballots early.

PHOTO: NORTH DAKOTA GOV. DOUG BURHAM (MIDDLE) STANDS WITH CONGRESSIONAL CANDIDATE TOM BARRETT (LEFT) AS THEY PUSH MSU STUDENTS TO VOTE EARLY

Daniel Valle

As of Friday more than 1.4 million Michigan residents, just over 19% of the state's registered voters, have voted early according to the state's voting dashboard.

Charlie Dangelo, a junior at MSU, cast his vote for Donald Trump.

"Voting early for Donald Trump is going to be huge in this election," Dangelo said. "Voting early might secure this election before November 5."

WATCH: EARLY IN-PERSON VOTING STARTS ON MSU'S CAMPUS

Early in-person voting starts on MSU's campus

Gov. Burgum praised students for getting up early to get to the polls.

"They're smart. They understand that this is their future and it's super great to see them all engaged," Burgum said.

Just a couple of miles north on Abbot Road, Democratic voters gathered to reaffirm their fight for reproductive rights.

Carol Ingall, of East Lansing, says the battle for the right to choose is the main reason she's voting.

PHOTO: CAROL INGALL, OF EAST LANSING, STANDS BETWEEN POSTERS SAYING 'ROE YOUR VOTE' AND 'HARRIS 2024

Daniel Valle

"I worked in 1973 to get Roe v Wade [passed] nationally," Ingall said. "I never thought at my advanced age I'd still have to be doing that."

But Ingall says she's ready for another battle to elect Kamala Harris to the White House.

"It gives me energy because I have to keep working," Ingall said. "I want our rights back. We need our rights."

Dangelo says he voted for Trump because he's concerned about the economy's future once he graduates. Dangelo is confident that voters his age will make a significant difference in the upcoming election.

"I want to be able to save money. With this inflation I don't think that's even possible," Dangelo said. "I really think people my age are going to determine this election."

