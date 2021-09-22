Happendance awarded $1,150 from three degree guarantee

EAST LANSING, Mich. — FOX 47 is putting its money back where it matters: into the community with the Three Degree Guarantee.

For every forecast prediction our 10 p.m. meteorologist gets right within three degrees, we donate $50 to a local charity.

For every forecast above or below those three degrees, we double that amount.

Tripp's Collision Center partners with FOX 47 and the Scripps Howard Foundation to match every donation dollar

The August recipient was Happendance; a dance studio in East Lansing that provides low-cost classes and performance opportunities for people of all ages who want to dance.

We presented Happendance CEO and Artistic Director Missy Lilje with the check for $1,150.

"This year we have $12,000 in scholarship requests for students who want to take dance class, but can't afford tuition," Lilje said. "So, this is such a huge help to us in raising the money to cover that because we never turn anyone away for financial barriers."

The recipient for the month of September is the Michigan COVID Memorial.

