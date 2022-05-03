Girls on the of Run Mid Michigan to host 5k

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Girls on the Run of Mid Michigan is hosting its annual 5k event on May 22 at Michigan State University.

This is the group's first in-person 5k since 2019, in which almost 2,000 people attended.

Girls on the Run is a youth development program for girls in third through eighth grade that teaches life skills through fun running games.

The 5k comes at the end of a 10-week program in which girls participate in lessons to build confidence, gain friendships and encourage community service.

The run will take place along the Red Cedar River and through MSU's campus.

Registration is $25 for participants 12 and under, and $30 to participants 13 and over. This fee also includes a T-shirt and finisher medal. Participation is open to the general public.

For more information on the event, including how to register, when to pick up materials and how to volunteer, visit https://www.gotrmidmichigan.org/5K-Detail.

