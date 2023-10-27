Get in the Halloween spirit with Williamstons Witches and Wizards event

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. — All week, we've been talking about family fun Halloween events this weekend, and if you're looking for another stop to add to your list, check out Williamston's Witches and Wizards event on Saturday.

From 1-6 p.m., different Halloween events and activities will be taking place in downtown Williamston.

Activities are scheduled as followed:



Food trucks: 1-6 p.m.

Haunted House: 1-6 p.m.

Cider and Donuts: 1-6 p.m.

Pumpkin Painting: 1-2 p.m.

Downtown Business Trick-or-treating: 2-4 p.m.

Faster Taxi Live Music: 3-4 p.m.

Costume Contest: 4:15-5:00 p.m.

Paul Schneider Live Music: 4-5 p.m.

Scavenger Hunt: 4-6 p.m.

Kids Crafts: 4-6 p.m.

The Ukettes Live Music: 5-6 p.m.

The Haunted House costs $5 per person or $10 for a family. The rest of the activities are free.

