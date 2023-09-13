Watch Now
Free Kia, Hyundai steering wheel locks at East Lansing Police Department

East Lansing Police Department, 2023.
Free steering wheel locks at the East Lansing Police Department.
Posted at 1:47 PM, Sep 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-13 13:47:06-04

EAST LANSING, Mich. — It's no secret there's been an uptick in thefts of Kia and Hyundai cars and the East Lansing Police Department has something that could help you out.

The department is giving out free steering wheel locks thanks to Hyundai Motor America.

Drivers must show proof of ownership of either a Kia or Hyundai car.

Supplies are limited and can be picked up in person at the police department.

