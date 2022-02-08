Fowlerville students disciplined for racial incident involving Haslett students

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Students from Fowlerville High School are facing consequences related to a racial incident at a recent basketball game against Haslett High School.

Haslett's athletic director said an investigation by Fowlerville High School identified the students involved and that school officials are taking disciplinary action.

No details of the incident were released. The Haslett athletic director referred to it as a "racial incident" and noted that the students violated the Fowlerville High School code of conduct.

The students involved are writing letters of apology to Haslett students, and the Fowlerville principal and athletic director are coming to the Haslett-Fowlerville basketball game this Saturday to apologize in person to players and coaches.

According to the Haslett athletic director, the Fowlerville Varsity Basketball coaches and players have reached out to apologize on behalf of their school and classmates, adding they would like to "demonstrate their willingness to learn from this incident and help heal the harm caused by the actions of some of their classmates.

