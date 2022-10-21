Former Webberville deputy clerk, treasurer charged with embezzlement

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The former deputy clerk and treasurer of the village of Webberville was charged with embezzlement after a seven-month investigation by the Ingham County Sheriff's Office.

Jaymee Hord, 52, was arraigned Friday after being charged by the Ingham County Prosecutor with one count of embezzlement between $50,000-$100,000.

"Back in March of 2022, during a routine financial audit some irregularities were discovered," a news release from the sheriff's office said. "The Village President notified the village attorney who then notified the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office to begin a criminal investigation."

Hord was given PR bond, and her next court date is scheduled for Nov. 1, 2022.

