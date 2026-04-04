Flooding reported across mid-Michigan after heavy rainfall

EAST LANSING, Mich — Heavy rainfall has prompted a flood advisory for Eaton and Ingham counties until 3 p.m. Saturday, causing road closures and submerging vehicles in East Lansing.

Neighborhood reporter Will Lemmink is at the Quarters, an apartment complex in East Lansing, where floodwaters left several cars halfway underwater.

Will Lemmink

The National Weather Service issued the advisory after observing 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rain, with up to 1 inch of additional rainfall possible. The excessive rain is causing minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Locations experiencing flooding include Lansing, Charlotte, Mason, East Lansing, Grand Ledge, Williamston, Potterville, Edgemont Park, Capital Region International Airport, Kalamo, Webberville, Dimondale, Vermontville, Waverly, Holt, Okemos, Haslett, Gresham and Bell Oak.

Officials urge drivers to turn around when encountering flooded roads, noting that most flood deaths occur in vehicles.



Our meteorologists expect showers and storms will continue through much of today, wrapping up by 8 p.m. There is a low chance for isolated severe storms this afternoon, mainly south and east of Jackson, which could produce damaging winds or hail.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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