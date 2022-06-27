MERIDIAN TWP., Mich. — The Meridian Township and East Lansing firefighters will be hosting a Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) Charity Cornhole Tournament on Tuesday, June 28, at the Market Place on the Green pavilion.

This is part of the Fill the Boot program that began in 1954 where the MDA partnered with the International Association of Fire Fighters to raise funds and awareness to ensure effective treatments and therapies for people living with the neuromuscular disease.

On-site registration for the event begins at 7:30 a.m., and the tournament will start at 9 a.m. Pre-registraion can be done on the SCOREHOLIO App by searching MDA Charity Tournament.

Round Robin will guarantee four games with the top teams going into a single-game elimination bracket. Winners will receive a first place trophy and cash prizes.

The event will also include a 50/50 raffle and prizes, silent auction and Slice by Saddleback food truck serving wood fired pizza.

Contact Ben Phinney at bphinney22@yahoo.com or John McDermot at jkmcderm21@gmail.com with questions.

