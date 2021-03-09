Fire damages equipment at Luke Landscaping in Haslett

HASLETT, Mich. — A fire broke out at Luke Landscaping in Haslett Monday night, destroying one dump truck and heavily damaging another.

The Meridian Township Fire Department said they responded to the call around 10:20 p.m. and were able to contain the fire before it spread any further than the trucks. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but does not appear to be suspicious in nature, according to the fire department.

